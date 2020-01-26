Tyler the Creator Wins Best Rap Album Grammy For “IGOR”

Tyler, the Creator picked up the covetous Best Rap Album trophy for his album, IGOR.

The Grammy Awards is that one night most musicians dream of, not just for validation, but also for celebrating their work. It is that one night, when all the hard work, sleepless nights, determination, and just sheer effort that an artiste has put into his or her body of work is evaluated. One winner is decided from a category of similar bodies of work. The Best Rap Album may just be one of the most coveted awards at the shows since the category was added in 1995.

Lauryn Hill was actually the first female artist to win in this category back in 1997, through her work with Fugees. Cardi B secured the win at last year’s staging in groundbreaking style, being the first solo female rapper to win with her album Invasion of Privacy.

This 62nd staging of the Award saw another talented male-dominated nomination list which included, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, the compilation album by Dreamville and J. Cole; Championships, Meek’s 4th studio album, I Am > I Was, 21 Savage’s sophomore project; Igor, Tyler the Creator’s fifth studio album; and The Lost Boy, new kid on the block YBN Cordae’s, debut studio album, all vying for the win.

Tyler, the Creator walked away with the gold gramophone for The Best Rap Album in 2020.

Produced solely by Tyler, the Creator, Igor debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart in June of 2019 and became the rapper’s first number one album.

Other fun facts about the category include the fact that Eminem is the gatekeeper with six wins, Kanye west follows with four wins. Meanwhile, OutKast has two wins tucked away. Meanwhile, Drake is the only non-American to have ever secured a win in the category.