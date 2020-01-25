YNW Melly Gets Big Win In Jail, “Murder On My Mind” Now 4X Platinum

YNW Melly is still celebrating big wins in jail.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was arrested and charged for the murder of his two friends over a year ago. However, his song “Murder On My Mind,” which is widely speculated to be about the killings that turned Melly into a convict, has officially gone 4x Platinum. YNW Melly’s breakout single “Murder On My Mind” sold over 4 million units in the United States, making the song a certified quadruple platinum-selling single in the U.S., the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, noted.

“Murder On My Mind” is still considered a controversial song because of the lyrics that seemingly describe the actions that follow the thoughts of murdering someone. In the song, YNW Melly is very explicit in his vivid description of the events that follow him shooting the victim and watching them die in his arms.

YNW Melly has been serving time behind bars since February 13, 2019, when he was arrested and charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of his two best friends. Melly allegedly staged the scene to look like a drive-by shooting. As he was prosecuted in Florida, a state where the death penalty is applicable to convicted criminals’ the 20-year-old rapper could possibly face the death penalty.

According to court document obtained by TMZ, “the State says it believes it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Melly killed his friends for financial gain.” Law enforcement officials called the murder case “heinous” and “premeditated.”

His brazen confession in his song might be both the key to his demise as well as immortality.