Chris Brown Gets Gigantic Colorful Portrait Tattoo Of Son Aeko

Chris Brown honors his son Aeko Brown with a gigantic portrait tattoo

Chris Brown has always enjoyed getting new ink, and now he has a perfect reason for adding to his artistic collection. Brown now has a futuristic version of his new son’s face tattooed on the top of his left hand. The tattoo was done by Los Angeles artist Ivana Belakova who posted pictures of herself posing alongside Breezy as well as the finished tat on her Instagram. She captioned one of the shots, “Grateful for my artistic collaboration with this legend.”

The tattoo seems to be inspired by another artist’s depiction of both of Brown’s children, Aeko Brown and his sister Royalty Brown, featured as colorful superhero aliens on the cover of a comic book. Chris posted the faux comic book cover on his Instagram earlier this week, tagging the artist, James Haunt, and captioning the post, “GENERATION NEXT! #ROROandAEKO #proudfatherofSUPERHEROES”.

The tattoo of Aeko is very similar to Haunt’s piece, but also has some of Belakova’s own artistic interpretations. After finishing the tattoo, Chris Brown posted a photo of himself along Ivana, whose Instagram names her as “The ONLY female in the world whose TATTOOS are Certified as CONTEMPORARY FINE ART by MACRO Museo in Rome.” Her social media presence would suggest that her unique and colorful tattooing style is in high demand, but she no doubts easily made time to see a superstar like Breezy.

Despite having just welcomed a new baby with model Ammika Harris in December, Chris Brown is busy working on new music and exciting collaborations. His new track featuring GASHi, Afro B, and DJ Snake, titled “Safety,” is set to drop Friday, and he has also recently shown up on the remix of H.E.R.’s “Slide,” and a new collab with Drake said to be featured on his upcoming album. It looks like this father of two is staying busy to continue to provide the good life for his babies.