Tupac Shakur Bronze Statue Ripped By Fans On Social Media, That’s 1Pac

Fans are livid after a subpar statue of the late Tupac Shakur has gone viral.

Tupac Shakur will forever be one of Hip-Hop music’s legends. Though the rapper passed away over two decades ago, he is still more relevant today than so many who are still here. It came as no surprise that fans came to his defense after a statue of the rapper that failed to accurately portray his image started making the rounds online. The chances of the unrecognizable statue being identified as Tupac Shakur without the actual name that is engraved below it are zero to none.

Some fans were upset that the monument didn’t even remotely resemble the late iconic rapper. While some were more passionate in their disapproval, others remained light-hearted in rejecting the poor attempt. One fan took to the comments on one of the many posts about the statue to scribe Keke Palmer’s viral statement that has now become a part of the social media vernacular. “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man,” the user wrote. The comment quickly accumulated tens of thousands of likes.

this statue was in Georgia at Tupac’s Museum but it’s actually currently missing. It doesn’t look anything like Tupac but her saying this is a new “statute” located in Dallas is a dead ass lie. I hate tweets like this. pic.twitter.com/LXc732tR5e — mason (@lofikumo) January 20, 2020

It is rumored that the statue was recently unveiled in Dallas. However, the official @2pac Instagram account is yet to address it. Meanwhile, another Instagram account, which is a fan page for the late rapper that has a large following of over a quarter-million users, took to Instagram to oppose the rumors. “Been hearing a lot about this new statue in Dallas, not true, this was in Atlanta, Georgia at the foundation, don’t know where this rumor started and I believe the statue isn’t there anymore, and the foundation has been closed for some time now,” the Tupac fan wrote.

More fans over on Twitter have also been pointing out that this effigy has been in existence for years now. They, however, maintain that it is certainly far from Tupac’s likeness. “They should have rather given PAC a star on the Hollywood walk of fame instead of that disappointing statue,” one fan tweeted.

Whether it’s new or old, it really doesn’t change the fact that it needs a do over. Some fans are suggesting that they didn’t care to invest more time in correcting the figure because they didn’t care to make it in the first place. What do you think about this monument?

Looks like this was the template photo but they failed terribly ….Whom ever did the statue……we need a refund. pic.twitter.com/V0COmInZqL — Steve. Kamau. (@Stegasteel) January 20, 2020