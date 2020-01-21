Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Jade Leaked New Jail Photo, Blast Judge’s Ruling

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade released a never before seen photo of him while taking shots at the judge.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn rapper gets another crushing defeat in court when a judge denied his request to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home. The presiding judge didn’t feel that was necessary despite court documents revealing that his life might be in grave danger in prison. Apparently, Tekashi 6ix9ine babe Jade was not too happy about the ruling, as evident in a blistering message she just posted on Instagram. The photo she posted of herself and the rapper also clearly shows that it was from a jail visit.

In her post, Jade also called out a familiar target, 69’s baby mama Sara Molina, who has since clapped back on IG. “They kidnapped you, they had sex with the mother of your child, they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you,” she wrote. The mother of one later added that 6ix9ine had no choice but to snitch because he would’ve been sent to prison for 47 years and possibly be killed in the slammer.

At the moment, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s biggest fear is remaining incarcerated for the majority of this year and be possibly killed in prison. That argument formed the basis of his recent attempts to go home on house arrest. During his sentencing hearing in December, the judge noted that he needs to serve some time behind bars as he handed down a 24-month sentence. Luckily for 69, he had already been in jail for over a year, which meant he had already served half of his sentence.

Now that he has exhausted his legal options, it’s hard to see any other way out for Tekashi than to serve out the rest of his sentence in prison. His lawyers previously hinted that he could be out as early as July this year. But look for him to be out by November.