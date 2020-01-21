Macka Diamonds Breaks Down On IG, Says Gets More Love Outside Jamaica

Macka Diamond shed tears as she recalls getting more love in Costa Rica than she gets in Jamaica.

Earlier this week, Rvssian made a tweet imploring Jamaicans to support dancehall artiste instead of bashing their efforts. While the tweet seemed to have been made due to the backlash from his new song, featuring Shenseea and international acts Sawe Lee and Young Thug, those same sentiments are now being shared by another female artiste who has faced severe public backlash over the years.

Macka Diamond recently posted a video to her Instagram page thanking her Costa Rican fans for their love and support. She is in such a high demand that she has been booked multiple times over the last three months and is set to do more shows in the area 2020. This is a major contrast to the support she gets from her fans in Jamaica.

She took to her Instagram account to share a teary-eyed message. “Me cry on the way back, is like tears run outa me eyes fi know seh lawd Jesus me own people dem, like me own people dem bring me down,” mentioned Macka. “Like if me did follow my own people dem me woulda give up you know, me woula give up and me come inna wa next country, wa next town and the love, the love wa me get,” continued Macka.

“Me a say lke Jah know, me own people dem can’t see me talent but a outa town, these people don’t talk English, no understand nothing wa me a say. A mussi bout four people inna the crowd understand English and the love wa me a get, Costa Rica me love uno, me love uno, a me new home, me new family and me love uno,” express the female veteran.

Other female acts took to the comment section to embrace her and give her hope.

“It be ya own ppl everytime..smh. keep the faith mumz,” wrote Sheba. Dancehall Queen Carlene also showed her support, “Ur a beautiful person and u work very hard a lot more people love u way more than the ones that don’t keep doing u and god will do the rest.”

The 47-year-old who also goes by Lady Mackerel has been deejaying since the early ’90s. Her time in the business and her age have been the source of many of her attacks and ridiculed, however, she has maintained that music is her passion, and she will continue to put her talent on display.