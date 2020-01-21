Love & Hip Hop: Safaree Cried As He & Erica Mena Finally Wed, STRAITT!

Safaree Samuels cried happy tears as he and Erica Mena finally tied the knot.

Will they or won’t they? That was the question viewers had on their mind watching the latest episode of Love and Hip Hop New York. This episode picks up right where the last episode left off. Safaree Samuels, who we had just seen leave his own bachelor’s party early after a fight with Erica Mena, went over to Yandy’s house to vent about his feelings and cold feet for the wedding. He tells her about how disrespected he feels after Erica’s friends ambushed him. He’s now having doubts about going through with the wedding at all. He explains, “I don’t know if it’s the hormones. I don’t know if it’s the pregnancy thing. Because the way I feel now is not how I felt the night I proposed to her.”

Yandy immediately jumps in to let him know that not every day of a relationship is going to be easy, that marriage is a lot of hard work. She says, “If you think that for the rest of your life you are going to feel the way you felt the night that you proposed than you are not ready for this.”

Meanwhile, Erica catches Remy up on what happened at the joint Bachelor and Bachelorette parties. She explains how upset she was about Rich showing up to the party, and the betrayal she felt. “The last person I was expecting to see at my celebration was Rich …This man has defamed my character for years.”

She says she was expecting Safaree to step up to the plate and defend her and was disappointed when that did not happen.

Remy, who’s married to Papoose, says that marriage is about making it through struggles together and that it won’t always be good times. “The thing that makes a marriage what it is is being able to go through shit together and recover. And still coming out the other side loving them the same if not more.”

Near the end of the episode, we see that both Erica and Safaree decided to go through with their nuptials. The couple even shares a sweet moment on the balcony during their first look. Erica gives Safaree a rosier of his deceased uncle, and Safaree takes it as a sign they are meant to get married. Safaree gives her a bracelet of her father’s signature at that same time.

Erica was walked down the aisle by her older son, who usually isn’t featured on the show. .After all of the drama, a lot of tears, and all of the vows were read, Safaree and Erica were FINALLY pronounced man and wife.

Now the newlyweds are awaiting the arrival of their baby girl, due in February.