Lori Harvey Pled Not Guilty In Hit-and-Run Case In Los Angeles

Lori Harvey has pled not guilty to criminal hit-and-run charges.

The model is claiming she’s innocent following her hit and run case in Los Angeles last year. The 23-year-old model didn’t appear at the courthouse today and, instead, her lawyer Blair Berk entered the not guilty plea at an LA County Courtroom, The Blast reported. Back in October, Future’s latest girlfriend, Lori Harvey, was arrested for a hit-and-run incident in Beverly Hills.

Allegedly, Lori crashed her Mercedes G-Wagon on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles, California, into a parked car flipping her G-Wagon over and damaging the other vehicle. Lori Harvey, who appeared in a dazed after the accident, then attempted to walk home and video called her father, Steve Harvey, before she was arrested a short distance away from the scene at 9:48 pm.

At the time of the crash, witnesses reportedly claim Lori was texting. The young model was formally charged earlier this month with two misdemeanors; one count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer/ delaying a police investigation (because she fled the scene), and one count of hit and run which resulted in property damage.

The initial hit and run case came only a few days after Lori Harvey and her then boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs parted ways after just three months of dating. According to reports, Diddy ended the relationship because he wasn’t ready to commit after the death of the mother of his children, Kim Porter.

Lori has been ordered back to court for a pretrial hearing on February 28.