Justin Bieber Issued PSA On His Love For Wife Hailey, Chance the Rapper Cosign

Justin Bieber is showing love to his wife, Hailey Bieber on Instagram, and Chance The Rapper is here for it.

It’s been over a year now since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin has gotten hitched. Though he and his wife have faced a lot of scrutiny for getting married so quickly and so young, they’ve prevailed in spite of the negative judgment. The pop star took to social media today to share an appreciation post to his Mrs. The image he posted had the words “I love my wife.”

While many thought it was sweet, a lot of people questioned what Justin had to prove. However, he was quick to shut down the doubts with his caption. Justin wrote, “I don’t post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other!” he said. “Its like we’re all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love.”

One celebrity who was definitely in support of Justin showing love to his wife on Instagram was Chance The Rapper, who has been married to his wife Kirsten Corley for almost a year now. “I love this song,” Chance commented. Also, singer Avril Lavigne took to the comments to add a series of hearts to express her fondness for Justin’s proud love.

It was recently revealed that Justin has been battling lyme disease and even suffered from chronic mono. The singer, however, was never short of support as he has had his wife by his side throughout his struggles. It’s so wonderful to see this young couple still so focused and committed to loving each other proudly and purely.