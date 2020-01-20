DaBaby Reveals His 2020 New Year’s Resolution, No Weed

DaBaby is done with weed in 2020.

What are your New Year’s resolutions? Well, the DaBaby’s is to stop smoking weed. Apparently, the Charlotte-rapper shared the news on social media Sunday afternoon after posting a selfie of himself, to which one of his fans tweeted back, saying the rapper looked, “high asl in this one.” DaBaby responded by simply writing, “haven’t smoked since the ball dropped.” In the photo, the “Suge” rapper is seen dripped in a black-and-pink Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, a matching pink hat, with several diamond-encrusted bracelets and chains.

The rapper’s eyes are also visibly low in the photo. Begging the question, if not weed, then what was DaBaby taking? After another user chimed in and guessed that he must at least be tipsy in the picture, Baby seemingly shot down their answer too. “Wine Only,” stated DaBaby when asked if he still drinks. But finally, he admitted to fans that he had, in fact, been drinking the night before, “But bruh nem had me on the Patron last night,” he admitted.

Quitting weed may be a smart move for the rapper following his 2019, Charlotte arrest for possession of marijuana, where he was issued two citations for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay of the arrest.

New Year, New Sober DaBaby.

I haven’t smoked since the ball dropped. https://t.co/7eDGY1ClE9 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 19, 2020