2 Chainz Going Independent, Next Album Will Be Last Def Jam Project

2 Chainz says he will be an independent artist by the end of 2020.

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, is making some major New Year’s resolutions, beginning with his record label, reportedly the veteran rapper will start making moves to become an independent artist by the end of the year—”Boss Moves.” The Atlanta rapper told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview earlier this week that the move is about ownership of his work, and it’s no hard feelings: “I been with Def Jam for a long time. That’s my home right there. It’s no bad blood over there; I love what they’re doing. I’m just coming into another layer, another section in life to where it’s just about owning more.”

Chainz signed with Def Jam as an independent artist back in 2012 and has released five albums with the legendary label, beginning with his debut Based on a T.R.U. Story in 2012 to last year’s Rap or Go to the League.

If 2 Chainz goes through with his plans to become an independent artist, his last solo album with Def Jam will be released in 2020. He shared that he is working hard on the project, and recently released a Future-assisted single, “Dead Man Walking,” which presumably will appear on his solo album.

But long before his rise to his current status, he and childhood friend Dolla Boy were signed to the record label in the ’90s known as the group, Playaz Circle. Back then, Chainz went by the name Tity Boi, but from the start, it appeared he knew he would have longevity in the rap game, “Playaz” stood for “Preparing Legal Assets for Years from A-Z.”

While the 42-year-old rapper says he is considering leaving the label, he made clear during the interview that nothing has been set in stone just yet. “I might stick around.” He continued, “It just depends on how the negotiations go. But for now, I’m looking forward to possibly being independent by the end of the year and rocking out with my guys,” Chainz told Lowe.

We are sure the “No Lie” rapper has a lot to think about, he is currently promoting his T.R.U. University label’s compilation album, No Face No Case, which is set to drop Feb. 7 Atlantic Records. The project’s first single “Virgil Discount” with his artist Skooly is available now.