26 Juice WRLD Unreleased Songs Leaked Online

At least 26 unreleased Juice WRLD songs has been leaked to SoundCloud.

Juice WRLD’s tragic death last month took the hip-hop community by surprise. The Chicago rapper, who’s given name, was Jarad Anthony Higgins, unexpectedly died from a suspected drug-induced seizure at Midway International Airport (Chicago). Juice was only 21-years-old with a promising career ahead; he already was named the most streamed artiste, the most liked and reposted artist of 2018 on SoundCloud. He was also named the top new artist at the Billboard Awards in May (2019), and racked up a huge social media following thanks to his breakout hits “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same.”

After his untimely death, Juice WRLD record label, Interscope Records, revealed that his passing was a great loss to the community. So it’s no surprise the young artist was working on new music before his untimely passing. However, it is shocking that the music has now been released to the internet without his estate’s permission.

Apparently, a hacker managed to share dozens of unreleased tracks to SoundCloud under the name “999 WRLD.” The exact number of leaked songs has not yet been determined, but Hiphopnmore estimated that at least 26 never before heard songs from the late rapper’s vault surfaced online over the weekend.

The tracks in the leaked collection bear titles like “Boss Of Me,” “Codependent,” “Dome,” “Facetious,” “F*ck About Your Feelings,” “Hypnotic,” “KKK/999,” “Runaway,” “Work Out,” though it is not known whether Juice gave these names to these songs himself. Among the leaked songs, a collaboration with Lil Yachty called “Confused,” stood out.

Juice’s estate has made no comment, and in the past, had never mentioned releasing any posthumous albums. However, Juice WRLD was posthumously featured on “Godzilla” off of Eminem‘s latest album, Music To Be Murdered By, which dropped earlier this week.

Some of the songs are on SoundCloud but will likely be deleted soon.