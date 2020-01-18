Lil Baby Announces New Album Dropping In February

Lil Baby has a new album on the way.

Lil Baby wants to make sure fans know 2020 is his for the taking. The Quality Control rapper took to Twitter Saturday to announce the arrival of the new project. “Album 2/?/20 I’ll let y’all kno the exact Date ASAP,” he wrote. Many fans are already speculating that the album will follow the traditional Friday release pattern with the majority split down the middle between the first Friday of the month, Feb. 7, and the last, Feb. 28. Some fans noted that a Valentine’s Day album release would be interesting.

If you recall, the “Drip too Hard” rapper previously teased his upcoming album entitled, My Turn, back in October when he originally told fans the album would drop before the end of the year. Despite pushing the release back and providing us with an abstract drop date, Lil Baby has managed to keep his fans hungry for more music.

Just last week, Lil Baby dropped his single “Sum 2 Prove,” which followed the November release of “Woah,” which climbed to No. 27 on the Hot 100. Back September, the young rapper also gave us his rag to riches story when he dropped “Out the Mud,” a collaboration with Atlanta’s own, Future. The project will also reportedly feature appearances from ATL staples Young Thug, Gunna, and the emerging Lil Keed.

“I called it My Turn ’cause I feel like everybody else had a lil turn,” he reportedly said on Instagram Live, according to The Source. “It’s my turn now.”

If Lil Baby’s 2020 looks anything like his crazy successful 2019, he will certainly have yet another busy and rewarding year ahead of him. Lil Baby’s hit single “Drip Too Hard,” a collaboration with Gunna, is nominated for the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance, Lil Baby’s first Grammy nomination.

The awards ceremony will take place Sunday, January 27th.