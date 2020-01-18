DaBaby Addresses Viral Video Of Him Pushing A Hotel Worker, Did It To Protect Daughter

DaBaby has stepped forward to address a viral video showing him pushing a hotel worker.

Video footage of DaBaby allegedly assaulting a man outside of a hotel lobby is now making the rounds on social media. The “Suge” rapper is now responding to the incident through a post on Instagram saying, “That hotel worker you see me ‘pushing; came up to me outside the hotel and asked could he record a video of me while I was holding my 2 year old daughter. I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that post a video at the time would compromise the safety of me and my daughter.”

DaBaby goes on to say that the man was attempting to post the video anyway, so he asked him to delete it immediately. He said he pushed the man down and tried to explain further why what he was doing was inappropriate. “No video is worth the safety of my child being compromised. Especially after I politely explained the reason why I said no. Not to mention the fact that he is at work and his job is to park cars not record customers and violate their privacy.”

The incident allegedly happened at a Beverly Hills Hotel on December 19th after he performed at the Shrine in Los Angeles. In the video, you can see DaBaby walking out through a set of doors with a man walking near him with his hands in his pocket. You can see DaBaby get visibly upset and then push the man down into a chair before hovering over him. There is no audio with the video so we don’t know what words, if any, were exchanged between the two men. The police were called to the scene, but Dababy and his entourage had left the scene before their arrival.

DaBaby has a bit of a history when it comes to assault and confrontations with fans and club promoters.

Earlier this year he was arrested after allegedly robbing a club promoter in Miami who he claimed shorted him money. The promoter told police that DaBaby robbed him of $80, a credit card, and if that wasn’t enough, the rapper then doused him with apple juice. The Miami promoter also told cops that he handed DaBaby $20k, but the Charlotte rapper said he was owed $30k for the show he was booked for. Baby is currently out on a $1,500 bond, which means this latest incident could prove to be problematic for him.

Last year a fan was attacked outside of a Louis Vuitton store in North Carolina. In another incident last year, DaBaby and crew beat a fan outside of a concert in Massachusetts. In that incident, the fan apparently left in a stretcher.