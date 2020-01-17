Nick Cannon Reacts To Trolling Over Eminem New Album, Praises Mac Miller’s “Circles”

Nick Cannon appears to have reacted to getting trolled over Eminem’s surprising new album, but he is feeling Mac Miller’s new project.

Rapper, actor, and television and radio personality Nick Cannon took to Instagram to praise Mac Miller’s posthumously released album, Circles, posting a picture of the late rapper with the caption, “Rest in Power King! #Circles is a classic,” followed by several fire emojis. While the shoutout to Miller’s work seemed heartfelt, many noticed that Nick has entirely failed to mention the existence of Eminem’s surprise drop, Music To Be Murdered By. Given the history of beef between the two rappers, including recent shots fired, it seems unlikely that Cannon will be sending any love Em’s way, even if the new music is worth talking about.

Nick Cannon has garnered some criticism in the hip hop community after continuing to take shots at Eminem, who is clearly a lyricist of a higher caliber than himself. However, Nick has several other means through which to define his success, including hosting the singing competition, The Masked Singer, and landing the morning show spot on L.A.’s very popular radio station, Power 106. Many fans wonder why Nick continues to prod at Eminem, even going out of his way to bring up old Eminem lyrics that put down black women.

Eminem definitely isn’t innocent when it comes to leaving the feud alone either, considering he was the first to stir up old animosity recently by bringing up his alleged past with Cannon’s ex, Mariah Carey, on a feature he did on a Fat Joe song. Nick then released a trio of diss tracks aimed at Slim Shady, some of which are featured on his new full-length album, The Miseducation of The Negro You Love To Hate. The excitement around Em’s new album is huge despite Cannon’s lack of recognition, however, and many hip hop fans wish Nick would let it rest and continue his journey in show business elsewhere.

By the way, Nick Cannon has been getting trolled relentlessly on social media since Em dropped off his new project.

Nick cannon looking through every song in #eminem’s new album like.. ”where my name at?” pic.twitter.com/gzXvdbH3Wu — Rayan Bayati (@RayanBayati) January 17, 2020

nick cannon going over each and every lyric like “maybe that’s his diss too me “ in this Eminem album pic.twitter.com/kOmoHQPycG — ViNSANT0 (@ViNSANT094) January 17, 2020

Imagine being nick cannon knowing you wrote like 3 diss track to Eminem that he never responded to then see he dropped a secret album that’s already number 1 & you know you basically promoted it bc ppl want to see if he retaliated and he still didn’t mention you pic.twitter.com/4smWqJTbjg — ??????? (@LindzChastain) January 17, 2020