Boosie Badazz Says This The One Thing ‘I Would Change About My Life’

Boosie Badazz is sharing the one thing he would change about his life if he could.

Lil Boosie doesn’t seem to have a lot of regrets. During a recent interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, the rapper was asked what he would do differently if he could go back and change something. Boosie Badazz said he wouldn’t change much because he believes his mistakes are what made him who he is today.”I’d probably take the same route with all my troubles and stuff ’cause that’s what made me,” the rapper said. While this was surprising to hear based on the fact that he has served multiple prison sentences (who would want to do that again), the bigger shock was yet to come.

The Baton Rouge rap legend went on to say, “I’ll keep everything else probably – my same kids, just fewer baby mothers.” That’s right; he actually admitted that he would have loved to have all his kids with one woman. The rapper then explained that he “should have skeeted in the same woman and put them all in her” instead of going around having children with multiple women – something he blamed on being young.

Somehow I can’t help but imagine all his baby mothers listening to the “one thing” he would change and wonder who the “one person” would be out of all of them. I have to say, Boosie’s revelation certainly deviates from the norm that is today’s hip-hop society, just ask Future.

Though Boosie Badazz clearly does not regret any of his offsprings, it doesn’t seem like they will follow the same path. According to Boosie, what he encourages the most in his household is doing well in school because his mother made that the priority when she was raising him too. He went on to say that it means a lot to him to be able to provide a better childhood for his kids than he had.

Boosie is undeniably a great father. It would be interesting to hear from his baby mamas.