Nicki Minaj and Cardi B To Be United At Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B will be united at Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum this year.

Two of the hottest female rappers in history will now get their own exhibits at the Atlanta Trap Museum. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B will both have installations dedicated to them for 2020. In a news release to Atlanta’s 11Alive newsroom, Krystal Garner, general manager of The Trap Music Museum, said she wanted to create a space where women who are paving the way in Hip Hop and trap music can be honored and celebrated for their craft.

Cardi B has had a phenomenal and fast-paced career so far that has led to numerous awards including a Grammy Award, three American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four BET Awards, and nine BET Hip Hop Awards.

In Nicki Minaj’s case, you can see her influence in Hip Hop in nearly every new female artist in the game today. Her decade in the industry was revolutionary, and she has received dozens of awards for her work. She is also the only woman in history, and in any genre of music, to appear on the Billboard Top 100 list one hundred times.

The museum is a creation of T.I. and has become a staple and popular tourist attraction in Atlanta since it first opened in September 2018. The museum is centered around the Trap Music and Hip Hop culture. Iconic artists such as Nipsey Hustle and 2 Chainz and so many more have had exhibits in the museum dedicated to them and their contributions to the culture.

According to the news release, in addition to Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj works of art created by Ryann Kelly, JJ The Artist, Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed, Tiffanie “The Pretty Artist” Anderson and other pieces will be on display for a limited time at the museum.

The Atlanta Trap Music Museum installations dedicated to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will be unveiled on January 16.