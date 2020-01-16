Mariah Carey & The Neptunes Among Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees In 2020

Mariah Carey and Pharrell Williams are finally being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The coveted annual induction is celebrating its 51st staging this year. Mariah Carey and The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) are among the inductees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. Both the powerhouse multi-Platinum selling singer and the super producer have had long and fruitful careers. Mariah Carey, who is the songwriter that has spent the most weeks at No. 1 in chart history, is celebrating yet another milestone with this latest announcement.

The famous singer took to social media to express how humbled she is by this honor. “I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!”

According to the announcement made on CBS on Thursday morning, Mariah leads the class of 2020 inductees, which also includes the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Rick Nowels, William “Mickey” Stevenson, and Steve Miller and two of the most successful producers of all time, The Neptunes. A songwriter is only eligible for induction 20 years after their first commercial release. Mariah Carey has had 19 career No. 1 hits, which is more than any other solo artist and also makes her the most successful female songwriter in Billboard history.

Mariah Carey has proven to be a force to be reckoned over the course of her illustrious career that has spanned more than two decades. Just recently, the singer’s 25-year-old hit “All I Want For Christmas” re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sat comfortably at the coveted No. 1 spot for three weeks, making her the first artiste in history to have a No.1 single on the chart in four different decades.

Though the event will not be televised, the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner will be hosted at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 11.