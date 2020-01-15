50 Cent “Son” Severely Bullied In School, Mother Suing For $5.5 Million

Davian Fraser, 50 Cent’s play-son, bullied and assaulted for having a relationship with the “Power” creator.

A teenager once rumored to be 50 Cent’s “third son” was allegedly bullied and attacked over his public connection to the rapper. And now the mother of the 14-year –old is suing the Department of Education for $5.5 million in damages for not protecting her child. Myasia Dickerson claims that her son, Davian Fraser, had a perceived father-like relationship with rapper 50 Cent, which made him a target for bullying at Williamsburg Charter High School (Brooklyn, NY).

Dickerson told the Daily News, the bullying began at the beginning of the school and increasingly became more violent, “The kids started to follow my son around, tried to put him on Snapchat, [and] tried to take videos of him,” Myasia said. That progressed quickly to stalking the mother claims, “They were following him on the train station,” she said.

On Dec. 16, 2019, things turned physical; when Davian was his lunch break, four of his classmates walked up to him near a stairwell and started pummeling him, Dickerson said.

A police report stated Davian tried to solicit the help of security guards but to no avail. “He was attacked from behind as he tried to walk away,” Dickerson said. “He was punched in the head and then the student proceeded to fight him and then he slammed my son’s head onto the ground.”

The police report confirmed that Davian received injuries to his head and neck, and still suffers from emotional and psychological trauma.

Dickerson blames the school. She said the school was made aware of the bullying months before the incident and that her son unable to find security officers (who, according to the school principal, take a coordinate lunch break at that time) sought refuge in a classroom moments before the attack but was turned away.

“Parents have the right to expect a safe environment when they send their child to school,” said the family’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein. “When school personnel fails to provide that, especially when they are on notice of a problem, the school is liable to that child for damages.”

According to the report, no arrests were made, and Davion has not returned to school.

Despite not being 50 Cent’s birth father, the rapper shared multiple photos of his meeting with the teen back in 2016 with the caption, “My life is full of surprises,” 50 wrote beside the photo. “This little guy is my son DAVIAN. He started crying, I was thinking why you crying I gotta pay for this sh*t. LMAO.”

He didn’t stop there he posted several more pics and even shared a letter from Davion’s teacher praising his efforts in school.

50 Cent has made no public comment on the matter.