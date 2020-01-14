Swizz Beats Baby Mama Exposes Cruel Texts From Producer, Says She Fears For Her Life

Swizz Beats and one of his baby mama’s are going through some serious drama, and it’s all playing out publicly.
Swizz Beats and his wife Alicia Keys have built a brand as a couple that spreads peace, love and positivity. But the latest family drama has been anything but peaceful as fans on social media have been watching some pretty personal, in-house issues play out between the veteran hip-hop producer and one of his baby moms, Jahna Sebastian. Jahna, the mother of Swizz’s 11-year-old daughter Nicole, has been critical of Alicia Keys step-parenting skills, and she now says the famous couple’s fans are threatening her life.
The U.K. pop star and model took to Instagram Monday to expose some intense conversations between her and Swizz with hopes to show fans that she is the victim in the situation. After she spoke out about Alicia Keys buying Nicole a cell phone without her permission and asking the young girl to call her ‘Umi’ (the Arabic word for mother), Jahna claims she’s been getting online attacks from fans. “Due to violent threats, I am now forced to post this,” she wrote. “Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys husband and her fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be ‘pro women’ is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I am alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is to let everyone know. It’s the public that enabled them to put people down in the first place.”
The caption was posted under screen shots of messages, allegedly from Swizz, warning Jahna not to play with him, and telling her “Don’t ever talk to me!!!!!” Swizz had previously responded to the drama by bringing in his own mother to troll Jahna, writing “These BMs playin with me like my mom don’t carry the 40 at all times BX.”
These were examples Jahna used to plead her case to the public. “It’s been long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect from these two people. Scroll through to see, why it is so hard to speak to them.They think money gives them the right to put mothers down and treat them whichever way they want,” she said.
This saga seems far from over. You can catch Jahna’s full comments below.
Due to violent threats, I am now forced to post this. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys husband and her fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be ‘pro women’ is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I am alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is to let everyone know. It’s the public that enabled them to put people down in the first place. It’s been long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect from these two people. Scroll through to see, why it is so hard to speak to them.They think money gives them the right to put mothers down and treat them whichever way they want. Nicole is 11, not 18. The same week he claimed publicly to call any time, in reality he told to never talk to him again, shutting me down, sending hate. l gifs mocking appearance, racist gifs mocking my culture. This is how women are treated in this family. Also his wife’s ‘pro women’ engineer Ann is also attacking. I don’t even know her. I will speak as I must now. Just because I am in the minority as a woman of color, an immigrant who was a refugee in the UK and eventually became British Citizen without any help; just because I have no family in the UK apart from my daughter; just because I am a single mother, does not mean I can be humiliated, bullied, threatened or harassed. Even if it is coming from a group of people. They claim to be a part of the movement of women empowerment. Who in their right mind threatens the mother of their child publicly on social media like that? Promoting violence against a woman, a mother of your child, is very low and unmanly, to say the least. His post also is popularizing the idea of violence against the mother of the child, which is on one hand, aggravating the public to think it’s okay to do so, in case they want to win their idol’s favor, on another hand, sets a bad example to men. He posted it to millions of people publicly. Threats like this could potentially put in danger not only me, but my daughter, as she is with me walking down these streets. I have been raising my daughter alone, for the first two years without child support. I have achieved everything myself.