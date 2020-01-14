Swizz Beats Baby Mama Exposes Cruel Texts From Producer, Says She Fears For Her Life

Swizz Beats and one of his baby mama’s are going through some serious drama, and it’s all playing out publicly.

Swizz Beats and his wife Alicia Keys have built a brand as a couple that spreads peace, love and positivity. But the latest family drama has been anything but peaceful as fans on social media have been watching some pretty personal, in-house issues play out between the veteran hip-hop producer and one of his baby moms, Jahna Sebastian. Jahna, the mother of Swizz’s 11-year-old daughter Nicole, has been critical of Alicia Keys step-parenting skills, and she now says the famous couple’s fans are threatening her life.

The U.K. pop star and model took to Instagram Monday to expose some intense conversations between her and Swizz with hopes to show fans that she is the victim in the situation. After she spoke out about Alicia Keys buying Nicole a cell phone without her permission and asking the young girl to call her ‘Umi’ (the Arabic word for mother), Jahna claims she’s been getting online attacks from fans. “Due to violent threats, I am now forced to post this,” she wrote. “Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys husband and her fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be ‘pro women’ is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I am alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is to let everyone know. It’s the public that enabled them to put people down in the first place.”

The caption was posted under screen shots of messages, allegedly from Swizz, warning Jahna not to play with him, and telling her “Don’t ever talk to me!!!!!” Swizz had previously responded to the drama by bringing in his own mother to troll Jahna, writing “These BMs playin with me like my mom don’t carry the 40 at all times BX.”

These were examples Jahna used to plead her case to the public. “It’s been long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect from these two people. Scroll through to see, why it is so hard to speak to them.They think money gives them the right to put mothers down and treat them whichever way they want,” she said.

This saga seems far from over. You can catch Jahna’s full comments below.