Nick Cannon Takes Aim At Eminem Stans In New Diss Track

Nick Cannon going after Eminem stans in latest diss record, “Used To Look Up To You.”

Nick Cannon is still ignoring the fact that Eminem is ignoring him as he continues to release more diss tracks. Cannon is still pulling all the stops to trigger a response from Eminem, and this time it’s the fans that the comedian is coming for. It’s been a while since Nick Cannon has been trying to get Eminem to say something back to him through his music, but the rapper’s silence has only said Nick is not worth the recording time.

Nick Cannon released a few diss tracks for Eminem after getting name-dropped on Fat Joe’s record on which he also collaborated with Mary J. Blige, “Lord Above.” Of course, Em was only responding to years of Nick’s shenanigans about threatening the rapper, but it seems the radio show host could not wait to be acknowledged so he could sound off with his subsequent diss tracks.

At first, Nick Cannon enlisted several other rappers to help him take down Marshall Mathers in his track “The Invitation.” After a few follow up records and still no response, Nick started to become desperate, digging up old sound recordings of Eminem’s unreleased tracks seemingly shading “black girls” in an effort to rally that community behind his futile pursuit. Now Nick Cannon has ventured into the lowest of the blows territory by coming from fans who support Eminem. In his newest diss track “Used To Look Up You,” Nick Cannon says he’s disappointed in anyone who is still a fan of the legendary rapper.

“Ni**as out here tweetin’ like they been a savage/D**k ridin’ lil’ Marshall Mathers/Had to put on my turban like I’m Aladdin/Ni**as out here cappin’, Black Lives Matter,” Nick raps on the track. Nick Cannon found himself some new sound effects and autotune settings during his studio session for this latest release. His new song features a completely different sound from him, one that caused many fans to think it was a collaboration at first, but it’s actually a full solo record from the comedian. Based on the artwork in the background of the YouTube audio, it looks like Cannon plans to release a whole project with these kinds of songs. The title The Miseducation of The Negro You Love To Hate is a play over Lauryn Hill’s iconic first album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Do you think Nick’s diss track compilation would sell, or should he have quit a long time ago?