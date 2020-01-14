Lil Wayne Debuts New Song ‘Playoff’ In New Orleans ESPN Commercial

Lil Wayne was spotted repping his hometown during Monday night’s College Football National Championship.

In a new commercial promoting the College Football National Championship Game, Lil Wayne debuted his new song “Playoff”, accompanied by Young Money’s Poppy H, trombone player Corey Henry, and the band the Treme Funket. The jazz-inspired compilation went down in a club in Weezy’s hometown of New Orleans, and the clip shows the rapper putting on a show for a small crowd. The championship game between Louisiana State University and Clemson was played at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in NOLA.

The video features Wayne delivering lyrics inspired by the work ethic of football, saying, “Get down and lay down/Lay down and stay down/Can’t take a play off/Can’t take a day off/Workin’ my A off.” The audience dances as their hometown rap star, who many consider the greatest of all time, delivers some bars in his signature raspy voice.

It’s no coincidence that we are seeing more of Weezy F Baby recently, as he gets ready to release his newest project, Funeral. The album will be his first since Tha Carter V was dropped in 2018. New music from Wayne is said to feature Big Sean, London On Da Track, Lil Baby, and more. Weezy and Lil Baby reportedly collaborated for a video together last month, although more details about the song have not yet been released. Speaking about the rising star to XXL, Wayne said, “I loved his voice at first and it kinda reminded me of me when I was younger. And then I started actually listening to what he’s saying and he talk about the struggle a lot and he’s talking about some real stuff.”

Lil Wayne is no fraud when it comes to promoting football. The Louisiana rapper considers himself a Green Bay Packers superfan, and even led the stadium in their traditional “Roll Out the Barrel” chant on Lambeau field on Sunday. The Packers also gifted Wayne with his own custom jersey, with “Tunechi” written on the back.