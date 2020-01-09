Swae Lee Shares Broken Heart Of Stepdad’s Murder, “I Pray For This World”

Swae Lee has shared his reaction to the murder of his stepdad by the hands of his younger brother.

Hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and their family are being forced to cope with an unexpected tragedy, after the siblings’ stepfather, 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan, was murdered in Tupelo, Mississippi. Further adding to the grim details of this developing story, it seems that Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother, Michael Sullivan, has been arrested in connection with the murder after receiving a psychiatric evaluation. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee were both raised by Sullivan from a young age, and a representative for the duo ask that the public pray for the family and respect their privacy at this time.

Tupelo police were dispatched Monday night to a home where they found Floyd already deceased, having been shot multiple times. The rappers have not officially spoken about the incident, but Swae Lee did tweet, “I’ve been tested all my life. I pray that this world will allow me to have some compassion,” followed by a few heartbreak emojis. Juel Stanley, a representative for Rae Sremmurd, spoke to a local news affiliate, saying, “Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply saddened by the death of their stepfather but are thankful for the love and support from him throughout the years of their upbringing.” The brothers’ mother, Bernadette, has not released a statement.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi were abandoned by their biological father at a young age. The family moved around while their mother supported them by working for the Army, eventually moving to Mississippi when Bernadette married Floyd. Floyd also has a son from a previous relationship named Floyd Jr. The Rae Sremmurd brothers began making music together in 2008, eventually signing a record deal with Mike Will Made It in 2013. As of now, there are no further details explaining the motivation behind the murder, nor elaborating on the rap duo’s knowledge of the events.

I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020