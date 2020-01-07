Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Arrested For Murder Of Their Stepdad

The man who helped raised the brothers of Rae Sremmurd is dead after succumbing to several gunshot wounds.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s stepfather was shot dead in an incident that took place in a Mississippi home. The 62-year-old man who was identified as Floyd Sullivan died on the scene after “at least a couple gunshot wounds,” TMZ says. Now the 19-year-old son of Floyd and half brother of Swae and Jxmmi, Michael Sullivan, is in custody. The Tupelo Police Department was summoned to the Mississippi home on Monday night, where the found Floyd Sullivan dead. They detained the victim’s teenage son, who is currently being held for psychiatric evaluation.

Floyd Sullivan reportedly helped raise the Rae Sremmurd brothers, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, from they were just boys in middle school, and the family, including their mother Bernadette, moved to Mississippi.

While the details surrounding young Michael Sullivan’s detainment are obscure, law enforcement is not actively seeking another murder suspect or anyone else for that matter in connection with the killing, according to reports.

It was not explicitly stated that the 19-year-old son of the victim, Michael Sullivan was a bit unhinged but as the investigation continues, more details will emerge and then we should get a clearer picture as to why the “No Flex Zone” rappers’ younger half-brother is being held for psychiatric evaluation. It’s also quite telling that Tupelo PD is not currently pursuing any other leads.

TMZ reported that they reached out to reps for Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi but have yet to receive a response. We’re not told how much the young rappers know about the incident, but our prayers and condolences go out to them and their family at this time.