Popcaan, Spice & Tommy Lee Sparta Pays Homage To Vybz Kartel On 44th Birthday

Popcaan, Spice, and Tommy Lee Sparta are among a handful of dancehall artistes who wishes Vybz Kartel a happy 44th birthday.

January 7 is not officially considered a national holiday in Jamaica, but unofficially it is World Boss day. Though Vybz Kartel spent his 44th birthday still incarcerated, he must have felt the outpouring of love from the outside. The deejay’s long-time friend and history-making collaborator Spice shared quite an archaic photo of her and Di Teacha to her Instagram. While the image seemed to be something from a 10 Year Challenge, Spice wrote a lengthy caption for the “World Government” deejay’s birthday.

“Help me wish the King Happy New age @vybzkartel,” she wrote. “Mi and yuh a come from my synthetic hair days, from when mi mawga bad and it’s no secret how I feel about you, cause I walk the world and express that openly , so just enjoy your special day mi G . You and God know say Spice love you like life. Big up mi Don,” Spice said.

Popular California-based Jamaican producer Rvssian also took to the gram to share a message to “the G.O.A.T.” Alongside another ancient picture of Vybz Kartel next to the 29-year-old prodigy was the caption: “Happy birthday to the legend, one of first ever to believe in me @vybzkartel #freethereal #gaza4eva,” Rvssian wrote.

Tommy Lee also took time out to share a picture of him and teh Gaza boss on stage. “HAPPYBIRTHDAY G FORCE @vybzkartel this man has done nothing but goodness for me and a lot of people,” the Spartan boss said. “Every time mi do something good inna music me remember u mi G you deserve better yo bless an more blessings out here fi u yo wull a yo Pikney dem a burn up road everything yo touch a gold SPARTAN hashtag #worldbossdeservebetter,” he wrote.

The Unruly boss is, of course, one of the many people who were put on by the 44-year-old deejay. Popcaan also shared some rare photos of him and Vybz Kartel, writing “cho!!! wulboss a life a the greatest my G and as long as there’s life there’s hope. 44 and hit song a clap like a 4 4!!!! stay up and stay happy family nuff respect pan the G day.. #GAZA/#UNRULY,” Poppy said.

We hope these birthday messages at least put a smile on the incarcerated deejay’s face for his birthday.