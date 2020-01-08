Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty Gets Her Dancing DNA From Her Dad, Watch This

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, is having a great time showing off her moves in front of the camera.

The 5-year-old daughter of the famous R&B singer is quite the character. She’s often referred to by fans as her daddy’s twin. Royalty not only is the spitting image of her father, but she also seemed to have inherited his impressive dance moves. In a video shared on Royalty’s mother Nia Guzman’s Instagram story, Chris Brown’s mini-me was dancing to her father’s songs on what appeared to be a professional video shoot.

Royalty was all smiles busting some seemingly choreographed moves while rocking some Milano Di Rouge pieces. Her dance moves mostly included some impressive hair flipping and some even more impressive Chris Brown-like choreography. It looks like the little beauty spends a lot of time in rehearsals with her dad.

Royalty was as cute as ever in her sweatsuit ensembles with the brand “Milano” plastered across the chest and at times, the arms and legs. The popular Chicago based clothing brand is owned by Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend, Milano Di Rouge. It looks like the boss lady is taking the new year on by storm with their promotion of their kids’ line. Would it happen to have anything to do with her and Meek’s baby on the way?

The video has been shared and re-shared on social media countless times and has been viewed over 3 million times. That’s some viral free publicity for the brand little Royalty is repping before the adorable images have even come out. Everyone was easily impressed and showed love in the comments. One fan wrote, “he just like her Daddy,” and I think it echoed everyone’s thoughts word for word.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Royalty Brown bust a move on camera. Just recently, we saw the 5-year-old break it down in the street to her dad’s hit song, “Wall to Wall.” It just comes naturally to this 5-year-old, and as they say, genetics never lie.