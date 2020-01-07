Meek Mill Joins Cardi B Plans To Move To Africa, “I’m Copping A Mansion”

Meek Mill is stacking up his paper to purchase a new mansion in Africa.

Looks like Cardi B isn’t the only rapper considering relocating to Africa. Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill shared with fans early this morning that he too is down with the plan to leave the U.S.… or so we think. Meek, who is known for expressing his big dreams on social media and in recent interviews, hasn’t been shy about his aspiration to obtain more wealth and follow in the footsteps of his mentors/ friends JAY-Z and Diddy. The rapper has also been an outspoken advocate for prison reform, and on many occasions has taken his grievances about the nation’s criminal justice system directly to lawmakers.

So Meek’s morning tweet came as no surprise.

In an early-morning tweet, the “Dreams & Nightmare” artist said, “I’m up thinking about some new dreams…I made my mind up I’m copping a mansion in Africa when I run it up!!!” Fans can only speculate if Meek’s reasoning is the same as Cardi’s– he did just recently send a supportive message thanking the troops. And the timing of his tweet comes shortly following the New York rappers public shaming of President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleiman.

I’m up thinking about some new dreams … I made my mind up im copping a mansion in Africa when I run it up!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 7, 2020

On Saturday, Cardi, who is no stranger to getting political, took to Twitter to declare she would be relocating after the Trump-authorized military airstrike. In a tweet, the “Bodak Yellow” artist acknowledge what she deemed as a complete absurdity:

“Naaaaa these memes are f***in,” she wrote, including several laughing emojis, “But shit ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. It’s sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

She added that she’s picking her “tribe.” She then followed up her messages with images of herself and her daughter Kulture in traditional Nigerian headwear.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin ?? ?but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Picking my tribe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Many can recall when President Donald Trump was running for election many celebs threatened to leave the U.S. Samuel L. Jackson, and Eddie Griffin said he’d relocate to South Africa. At the same time, Raven-Symone, Ne-Yo, and Amber Rose made threats to head north to Canada and other undisclosed locations.