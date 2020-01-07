Lil Wayne Engaged To Model La’tecia Thomas: Reports

Is Lil Wayne finally ready to settle down?

The answer to that may be a firm yes as more information begins to circulate about his unconfirmed relationship with plus-sized model La’tecia Thomas. The two allegedly met over the summer of 2019 and have been enjoying each other’s company ever since. According to a friend of of the model, she and Lil Wayne instantly fell in love with each other from the moment they met. The Australian beauty is signed with Wilhamena modeling. She is not afraid to show some skin even though she is admitted to being approximately 220 pounds and sports size 16.

In light of these attributes and the daily social struggles with her body, she now describes herself as a body-positive activist. During an interview with The Daily Mail, she mentioned, “I am human. It is hard sometimes to read certain things. But I think the best thing to do is to stay on track and have a lot of positive and supportive people around you. Don’t focus on the negative.

With so much to love, it is no wonder engagement rumors have been swirling surrounding Tunchi and Thomas. While the relationship has not been confirmed, the evidence put together seems insurmountable and pretty hard to deny. Fans have claimed that Latecia has not actually denied that she is in a relationship with Wayne. Furthermore, images posted to her social media seem to resemble Wayne’s crib.

The initial piece of evidence that started the engagement rumors is the rock being sported by Thomas. She has confirmed that she is indeed engaged. However, she was also tight-lipped about who her fiance was. She frequently comments heart emojis below Wayne’s Instagram posts, something she may not have done if she was in a relationship with someone else.

LilWayneHQ reported that the rapper spent New Year’s Eve with La’Tecia and his other family members, inclusive of his stepbrother Semaj and his kids Reginae, Neal, Cameron, and Dwayne Michael Carter III.

Wayne had been previously engaged to Dhea Sodano for a number of years, but things clearly did not work out.

We world is now being kept on pause as we see if Latecia will be the lucky, leading lady in Wayne’s life.