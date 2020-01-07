Koffee Wraps A Stellar Year In Africa and In Dancehall

Spanish Town homegirl Koffee wrapped up a stellar year 2019, in the Motherland, with a performance in the Ghanaian capital Accra a few days ago at Detty Rave, an annual show which is staged by Afrobeats star Mr. Eazi.

The year 2020 has just started, and already the rising superstar has been booked for performances throughout the entire October. Koffee is set to commence her Love On Tour of South America with Harry Styles on September 29 in Monterrey in Mexico, then Guadalajara on October 1, before going on to Mexico City on October 3. She will then hop over to Sao Paulo in Brazil and Rio de Janeiro on October 7 and October 9, respectively, before heading to Buenos Aires in Argentina.

He journey continues to Santiago in Chile, where she will have two shows on October 14 and 15, then Santiago de Suro in Peru before closing out at Bogota in Colombia.

The teenage star is already looking forward to 2020 and is taking steps to take command of her musical output and be more involved in producing her sound. In an article published in the Sunday Gleaner, the Grammy-nominated artiste is quoted as saying that her productions so far have been a case of producers bringing “what they have already and I just do what I can to fit the riddim”.

“I have been releasing songs that I’ve actually liked so far, songs that I have actually enjoyed doing. I think now I’m moving more into having more of a ‘dictative’ standpoint when it comes to producing my music,” she said.

The Detty Rave show was an official event of Ghana’s Year of Return. During her stint, Koffee performing her hits such as W and Rapture, and of course, Toast to an audience of more than 10,000. The 19-year-old described her mini-tour of Africa as a very proud moment and noted that she enjoyed herself during her performance at Rhythm Unplugged in Lagos, Nigeria, and the Blankets and Wine event in Nairobi in Kenya.

“Everywhere that I have seen has reminded me of home, some way, somehow…I think we relate to each other a lot: Africans and Jamaicans, especially because this is where we’re all from in the first place,’ she said.

“A lot of stuff that we practice in Jamaica, we think it is unique to us, but it is because it comes from here,” Koffee told the newspaper.