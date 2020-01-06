Meek Mill Shares Support For Troops Amid WWIII Memes

Meek Mill showed his support and appreciation for U.S. soldiers in a major way.

The nation and social media both erupted almost simultaneously following President Donald Trump’s decision to order an air strike that killed a top Iranian commander. Twitter users quickly took to the Internet creating funny memes, skits, and post considering the likelihood and possibilities that Word War III might be underway. And yes, while the initial postings were undoubtedly funny, things quickly went too far for some.

Rapper Meek Mill who initially seemed to be in on the joke posted a humorous follow up stating, “Trump sending hits involving us in some sh*t we ain’t got nothing to do with lol I woke up in beef today lol,” he wrote. Yet after 24-hours of non-stop clowning, the Philly-rapper seemed un-amused by the social media antics and took to his account to remind followers of the gravity of the situation.

“One time for the soldiers that really gotta go to war and put ya life on the line …. we from the trenches so we know the feeling of having ya life on the line 24/7 not knowing if you gone make it home!” Meek wrote on Twitter.

But can Americans say the attack on Iran has nothing to do with them? And then compare “street soldiers” to the U.S. military? One Twitter user didn’t think so, and responded to Meek’s post. “Some sh*t we ain’t got nothing to do with???” You really, actually wrote that stupidity out??! Our Embassy is OUR SH*T and unlike that pansy Obama, Trump kicked their butt!!”

In the end the Grammy-nominated rapper had the last word on the matter check out his rebuttal. Meek then used his platform to ultimately reinforced his message of support, by posting a heartfelt message from a young, black solider asking for prayers while in Iran.

You can catch the entire exchange below.

Trump sending hits involving us in some shit we ain’t got nothing to do with lol I woke up in beef today lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 4, 2020

One time for the soldiers that really gotta go to war and put ya life on the line …. we from the trenches so we know the feeling of having ya life on the line 24/7 not knowing if you gone make it home! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2020

Sir … I’m from the streets where thousands of black men die everyday … you don’t give a fuck do you … SHUT UP! Thank you and excuse me nice meeting ya … we not on the same frequency https://t.co/otMozYEzMP — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2020