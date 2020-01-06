Lizzo Is Taking A Break From Social Media After Attacks From Trolls

Lizzo says she is stepping away from social media for a while.

Social media can be a dark place as Lizzo has found out. The “Queen of Self Love” has become a beacon of positivity over the last few months as she confidently reminds fans to be proud in their own skin. This has been demonstrated during her concerts where she has told crowds, “I’m tired of the bullsh*t. And I don’t have to know your story to know that you’re tired of the bullsh*t too. It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back, am I right? So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell. Because you deserve to feel good as hell.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer is also renowned for preaching her body positive message on social media where she has posted nude photos which celebrate the package in which she is wrapped. Sadly, the 2019 TIME Entertainer of the Year has suffered the backlash of many a troll who would rather bash people down than build them up.

Examples include a Twitter user who previously wrote, “Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.” At the time, Lizzo responded, “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you.”

But there are only so many trolls that even the bravest knights can slay before it takes a toll and Lizzo has now decided to take a break from social media. “Yeah, I can’t do this shit no more. Too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it,” she wrote on Sunday.

Lizzo isn’t the first new R&B artist that seems the be having trouble dealing with rude comments on social media. Singers Ari Lennox and Summer Walker have both recently toyed with the idea of leaving social media all together and have been known to clap back at fans who disrespect them. Last week Ari Lennox responded emotionally when she was compared to a rottweiler dog. Hopefully fans can learn to have a little more compassion for artists who are human at the end of the day.

Come back soon, Queen Lizzo.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ?? I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020