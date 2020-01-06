Drake Gets Some “War” Things Off His Chest, Supports Toronto New Wave Artists

Drake got some “War” things off his chest while supporting the new wave artistes in Toronto.

Drake is making it known that his intentions behind his song were pure and unbiased in a statement on Instagram. Recently Drizzy released a new track called “War” that featured a new sound from the OVO artiste. The song incited memes calling the Toronto rapper “UK Drake” and “Jamaican Drake” due to its language and unaccented delivery. The song received mixed reviews, but the common feedback was that Drake embodied a completely new rap style.

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, Champagne Papi shared a lengthy statement about his intentions behind the song. “Just wanna say this for my city in regards to the song ‘War.’ My goal is to always to uplift and show love to rappers that are buzzing and gaining the world’s attention,” Drake wrote. “My goal is to use our talks that we all use without having it feel like I am taking sides. My goal is to make anyone feel like with the right songs and the right team and the right amount of drive and focus they can push past the darkness and be able to provide for their people and create a legacy,” he said.

As we all know, Drake does have a multi-ethnic array of pals. Some are even signed to his label, including Jamaican deejay Popcaan, who is acknowledged through some of Drake’s lyrics in the song “War.” Also, UK rapper and Grime MC Wiley has also linked up with the Toronto rapper who last year endorsed the Jamaican and England based UK drama “Top Boy.” Wiley has since called Drake a “culture vulture,” stating that “the truth is he’s just a pagan. He knows it…He’s not embracing the scene, he’s doing it for himself.”

Drake finished up his lengthy Instagram statement with “I understand that there are politics in every city that we can’t deny or escape but I want to be clear on my intentions when I show recognition and support. I pray you all emerge successful and can’t wait to see what artists from Toronto pop off in 2020 and beyond.”

It’s not clear why Drake is clarifying anything regarding the song, “War,” and Toronto, but we only see him make a move like this when he feels like he might be stepping on some folks unintentionally. There is also a good chance that he might’ve come under scrutiny from other artistes in the Toronto rap scene and or their fans. We did hear him confirming that he and The Weeknd have squashed their beef over some past tension involving Bella Hadid.

The song sparked an engaging conversation online since its release in late December. First, it was the matter of the diverse lingo that Drizzy rapped on the track, and then later, the music video was compromised by a questionable character that was quickly noticed by fans. Following fans irately calling out the cameo of someone who endangered many lives by infamously throwing a chair from the 45th floor of a high rise apartment building in Toronto, Drake had “chair girl” cut from the video and re-uploaded a new version and also let it be known that he does not choose the extras for his videos.

“War” seems to have only caused just that among Drake and his fans so far. Hopefully, his statement was the last chapter of the controversy.