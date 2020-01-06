Cardi B Shares Snippet Of Her Highly-Anticipated Sophomore Album, Sounds Fire

Cardi B got some new music on the way and it sounds fire.

Cardi B shared a mere three-second snippet of the song, but it featured the glorious producer tag, “Wheezy Outta Here!” Cardi B revealed some exciting info about her new project with a short three-second clip, and guess what we spy? A Wheezy Outta Here produced track. Where’s the music, Cardi? Fans have been patiently waiting to hear new music from the Bronx–rapper, and alas, we may have a key hint as to what direction she is taking with her next project.

The rapper, and now momma bear/ wife, had a quiet 2019 after a whirlwind 2018, leaving fans starving for content. If you recall back in December, the New York rapper became the first female rapper to grace the cover of American Vogue, during her interview in the January 2020 edition, Cardi opens up about motherhood, her marriage with Migos band member Offset, and the pressure she feels to deliver her sophomore album.

Cardi told Vogue that it was difficult hearing the backlash after her 2019 single “Press” didn’t do as well as we would expect coming behind successful hits like “I Like It,” and “Bodak Yellow.”

She again addressed the growing pressures to measure up during a Billboard interview, when she said, “I cannot just go with what’s hot. I still gotta go with what I want to do.” And let fans know she will/ has remained focused on producing new music.

The album, which she once titled Tiger Woods, remains her top priority in 2020. “My album is on my mind 24/7,” she told Billboard in November. “It’s practically all I’m focusing on.” Perhaps, what the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was referring to is preserving her authentic-self amidst the growing demands to be a mainstream artist.

The verdict is still out on that theory, but what we do know is that Cardi will have at least one Wheezy Outta Here produce a track on her upcoming project.

Until this afternoon, fans had been left mainly in the dark about details, well one fan had enough. She pressed Cardi on Twitter to shed some light on when the fans will hear some new music. And to everyone’s surprise, Cardi responded.

Cardi’s response was short and sweet, she posted a three-second snippet to her Twitter account of an unreleased song, featuring none other than, “Wheezy Outta Here!” Now some may not be up on their hip-hop producers, so let’s drop Wheezy’s credentials, he has worked with artists such as Future, Gunna, Young Thug, and 21 Savage to name a few. However, this will be his first time collaborating with Bardi, but knowing both of their track records, the song will be hit.

And if Cardi’s new project is anything like her crazy-successful debut album, Invasion of Privacy, then Cardi and the whole Bardigang have absolutely nothing to worry about.

Invasion of Privacy was named Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.