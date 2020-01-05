Omarion’s Baby Mama Apryl Jones Split With Lil Fizz, Unfollows Each Other On Instagram

Omarion’s baby mama Apryl Jones and her boyfriend Lil Fizz, appears to have broken up.

There are a lot of people yelling, “I told you so” right now to Lil Fizz after both himself and Apryl Jones are kicking off the new year with a big L. The budding Love and Hip Hop Hollywood couple have been going strong for a couple of months despite being marred by controversy over their past affiliation with B2K frontman Omarion. Jones and O have two kids together, and everyone knows that he and Fizz used to be very close to the point they referred to themselves as brothers.

In December, rumors started floating around, claiming that Apryl Jones was cheating on Lil Fizz with Future associate FBGBabyGoat. A video clip also surfaced of Jones and FBGBabyGoat, getting cozy while being surrounded by some other women. Goat also released a now-deleted statement on IG telling Fizz to put a lock on his girlfriend. She never addressed the chatters claiming that she cheated on the B2K star.

Omarion remains at a high level of unbothered, and just before closing out the new year, he announced the 2020 Millennium Tour without any of his former B2K bandmates. Instead, he added some other artistes like Bow Wow, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, and more. Fizz did get some trolling after Omarion made that move.

Fast forward to now the 5th day into the new year, and Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz have abruptly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Sources are saying that the two parted ways, and Fizz moved out of the home that they shared when they moved in together last year.