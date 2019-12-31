Kanye West Says T.I. Virginity Testing His Daughter Is ‘God-Approved’

Kanye West doesn’t see anything wrong with T.I. virginity testing his daughter.

Kanye West is father to two young daughters who don’t know what could be headed their way following the rapper’s latest comments. Some virginity testing may be in the girls’ future as Ye expressed support for the practice while giving a sermon on Sunday. Addressing the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles where he was celebrating the first anniversary of his Sunday Service Choir, Kanye made reference to an incident which recently involved fellow rapper, T.I., and his daughter Deyjah.

Last month, the “Whatever You Like” artist revealed during an interview that he annually checks whether his 18-year-old daughter’s hymen is intact. He began doing so two years ago, the day after the teenager turned 16. “So then [the doctors] come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity,’” T.I. said on the Ladies Like Us podcast. “So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

The comments drew much backlash for women’s groups as well as female celebrities like Iggy Azalea and Chrissy Teigen. But it now seems as though T.I.’s views weren’t totally condemned. “You could be speaking on something that’s God-approved… they trying to play T.I. but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved,” Kanye told the crowd in video obtained by TMZ. “It’s 30 states that still got the death penalty. ‘Thou shalt not kill,’ but we’re cool with that.”

The remarks are likely due to the 42-year-old’s religious awakening which has taken full force during the last year, but we have a feeling that his wife, Kim Kardashian, may not be as keen on the testing when it comes to their own daughters, North and Chicago.

You can catch Kanye’s remarks below.