Dame Dash Potentially Facing New Sexual Assault Allegations From Multiple Women

Dame Dash could be facing new sexual assault allegations from multiple accusers.

Damon Dash’s life is going to get a lot harder before it gets easier as a new assortment of sexual allegations are reportedly coming his way. The record executive already has a $50 million lawsuit hanging over his head based on an accusation by a photographer who claims that he assaulted her in his home. According to Monique Bunn, the incident occurred in April following a photo shoot for his companies Damon Dash Studios and Poppington. Dash allegedly told her to sleep in his daughter’s room in the home he shared with fiancée Raquel Horn and in the middle of the night, he entered intoxicated. Bunn claims that she awoke to find the Roc-A-Fella co-founder in a robe, touching her inappropriately. After threatening to fight him, he left, she said.



Dash referred to the case, which was filed last week, as an extortion attempt, alleging that Bunn had stolen $5,000 from him to purchase an iPad, iPhone, and CD reader, amongst other items. The hip-hop mogul posted a video of himself shouting at Bunn’s lawyer names Chris Brown. “He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation,” the caption read. “#ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii … I will not be extorted… check your mans Collar at the end wait for it …more depositions with #chrisBrownthelawyer coming soon!”

But, according to Brown, the photographer in question is not the only woman to have contacted him regarding accusations against Dash. The attorney made the reveal while dismissing claims by the 48-year-old on Instagram that he is currently being investigated by the FBI. “I am thankful for Mr. Dash’s social media postings as other women have now contacted my office to address their past dealings with Mr. Dash,” Brown stated.

As of yet, it does not appear as though any charges or additional lawsuits have been filed.