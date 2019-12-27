Damon Dash Hit With $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Damon Dash legal problems are nowhere near over.

The latest executive accused of acting inappropriately in the workplace is Damon Dash. The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records is alleged to have sexually assaulted a photographer named Monique Bunn at his home following a photoshoot for his fashion company, Poppington. Although Bunn claims that the incident occurred in April, court documents were only filed last Thursday. According to The Wrap, the photographer says she was informed that she would be staying in Dash’s daughter’s room in the house, which he shared with partner Raquel Horn.

The graphic details of the papers state that Bunn was awoken in the night to find an intoxicated Dash touching her inappropriately without her consent. “While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands / fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs,” the filing reads. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.” Bunn reportedly pushed the 48-year-old off herself and threatened to fight him, after which he left. She claims that he offered to make a docuseries about her life in an attempt to keep her quiet about the incident.

The violation has prompted Bunn to seek $50 million. The amount, if granted, is just the latest Dash will be ordered to pay this year. Last month, he was accused of not paying $404,000 to his ex-wife Rachel Roy and ex-girlfriend Cindy Morales for child support, which led to his arrest in New York City. Dash was also ordered to pay $342,000 earlier this year for contempt of court conviction.

The incident of sexual assault joins a long list of others within the music industry. Oprah Winfrey announced this month that she will be producing a documentary that will examine such allegations, with multi-accused label executive, Russell Simmons, set to be the subject.