Travis Scott Drops ‘JACKBOYS’ Compilation Album With Young Thug, Offset and More

Travis Scott just dropped a collab album with his Cactus Jack crew, JACKBOYS.

Travis Scott has been teasing a new project featuring combined efforts from Cactus Jack Records, a label he launched in 2017. The project has finally come as the Astroworld rapper dropped the debut compilation album JACKBOYS Thursday that includes Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and Chase B. The 7 track effort carries features from Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset, Pop Smoke and Young Thug.

The project starts with a remix of Travis’ hit 2019 single “Highest in the Room.” He tweeted a teaser video on Christmas Eve that hyped fans for the big release. “WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!! UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS,” Travis said.

UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS ?? pic.twitter.com/TCJDYcgWs1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019

The Houston native first alluded to the project in an interview with Zane Lowe last month, according to Complex. “I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope sh*t and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” Travis told Lowe. “… I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”

Travis Scott made good with his promises and served fans some new heat to close out 2019. You can check out the tracklist for the Cactus Jack label compilation Jack Boys project below.

Jackboy

1. “Highest in the Room (Remix)” featuring Rosalia and Lil Baby

2. “Intro”

3. “Gang Gang”

4. “Had Enough” featuring Quavo and Offset

5. “Out West” featuring Young Thug

6. “What to Do”

7. “Gatti” featuring Pop Smoke