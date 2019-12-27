Nipsey Hussle & Billie Eilish Among Top Pages On Wikipedia In 2019

Nipsey Hussle and Billie Eilish are among the top pages on Wikipedia in 2019.

The end of the year is less than a week away, which means that everybody is all about the lists! We all know about the generic compilations like the best-selling album of the year or who made the most bank over the past 12 months, but this list demonstrates popularity in a different way. Have you ever gone onto Wikipedia to look up something and found yourself clicking from one topic to the next, inevitably winding up in a Wiki rabbit hole? Well, whether that’s how these pages came to appear on the following list or not, Medium has revealed the most-viewed pages on the digital encyclopedia during 2019.

The data was calculated up until December 15, 2019, and are predominately based on mobile views, with any article that has less than 10% or more than 90% mobile views being excluded from the equation. The result is a 25 title rank from researcher Andrew G. West that names Avengers: Endgame as the page that fascinated people the most during the year.

Amongst the list, which includes films, politicians, musicians, and man-made disasters, is one Nipsey Hussle. The “Victory Lap” rapper came in at 23rd, likely as a result of his death with occurred earlier this year.

Hussle was 33-years-old when he was gunned down outside of his clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31. Investigators believed that shooting incident, which saw Hussle being shot at least 6 times, was motivated by a personal incident between him and the murder suspect, Eric Ronald Holder Jr.

Billie Eilish, who has had a phenomenal year in music, ranked number 9 on the list with 19,638,478 approximate views on Wikipedia. The Los Angeles singer, who just turned 18 on December 18, has been dominating the music scene this year.

The page for Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, earned 11,308,502 views in 2019 alone, according to the publication. The figure places him just below “2019 in Film,” which received 11,338,657 look-ins, but pales in comparison to Avengers: Endgame, which finished the year close to 44 million page views.