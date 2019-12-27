Drake And Future Cops Matching “What A Time To Be Alive 2” Chains

Drake and Future got themselves matching What A Time To Be Alive 2 chains ahead of the project.

The sequel to the Drake and Future mixtape What A Time To Be Alive, could be out anytime. Earlier this year, news of the two working on something came to light. The two rappers who are known to be very close worked on a joint mixtape back in 2015. A video has emerged of their matching chains, an indication of more than meets the eye. On Wednesday, Future released a snippet of an anonymous track. As in bangs, we can hear Drake’s vocals in the background. Fans online started talking about a potential sequel release coming soon.

For a while, many fans were skeptical about the two megastars’ touted project. All we had were rumors of a video casting session for 15 models in Atlanta. Images surfaced of the duo donning McDonald’s uniforms. Leading photographer, Dwight Elder couldn’t hide his excitement and posed with the two for a photo. It could be the promo single before the eventual release.

This year the Atlanta emcee released two projects. He even won a Grammy award for the collaborative track, “King’s Dead.”

In April, Future posted a video where he was chilling with Drake. “We gotta cook that up.” Future responds by saying, “Already cooked, top secret.” Meanwhile, we see them make deuce signs, an indication of the sequel in the offing.

Currently, there is no official communication on when to expect its release. Sometime in August, the “Hndrxx” rapper released another 10-second clip of an anonymous track. We could also listen to Drizzy’s vocals in the new jam.

Future made it to the star-studded birthday party of Drizzy back in October. Drake had an armored truck deliver the Atlanta rapper $100K last year. As we do not see their joint project release this year, we can expect an early New Year gift.