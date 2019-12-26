Offset Wants Plenty More Kids With Cardi B, Says Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration

Offset love kids and he wants a lot more, plus Andre 3000 is his biggest inspiration.

Atlanta rapper Offset will be looking back at 2019 as one of his best years. We got to see a lot more of him as an individual than the collective group – Migos. It all started from the release of his debut solo studio album “Father of 4.” The “Clout” star got his name on a Popeyes menu, invested in E-Sports gaming, and got nominated for a Grammy Award. He also enjoyed an incredible birthday bash where he got $500K in cash from his wife, Cardi B. On Christmas Eve, he and Cardi B couple a 7-acre mansion they had purchased in Atlanta. Cardi did the honors and gave fans a tour on Instagram. The couple will now have ample space to raise their children and add more to their growing family.

As the festive spirit kicks in, Offset decided to prioritize his fans who are responsible for his incredible run so far. The Migos MC spent time directly engaging his 2.5 million followers on Twitter.

Both Cardi B and Offset were nominated for a Grammy Award on their collaborative hit, “Clout.” In honor of their nomination, he decided to answer any question asked by his fans under the hashtag #GrammyAskOffset. We got to learn some new information from the Q&A session. Replying to a fan who asked if he writes his music, he responded by saying, “I don’t write I plug in my bars one by one.”

We also discover that Offset is not satisfied with the number of children he has thus far. When asked how many kids he would like to have, he replied with nine hundred and ninety-nine.

Nine hundred and ninety nine https://t.co/KhZWokMhRn — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 25, 2019

Despite collaborating with the hottest talents in the industry thus far, he still wishes to have collaborated with Andre 300 and Michael Jackson.

You can scroll through more of the Q&A below. Some of it is funny.

I don’t write I plug in my bars one by one https://t.co/5m6BYBi89W — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 25, 2019

I already got a tech company MUZIK Headphones….I’ll check you out tho ..support a brotha https://t.co/33GdPe5EbX — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 25, 2019

If I can get my kids still for a couple of minutes ? https://t.co/nuAsN8pKuY — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 25, 2019