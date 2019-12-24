Cardi B Shows Off Massive New Mansion She And Offset Closed On Christmas Eve

Cardi B and Offset just closed on a huge mansion that will make your jaw drop.

Superstar hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset just finalized on another major milestone in their marriage by closing on their first house together. In a series of videos posted to her IGTV, the “Money” rapper showed her 56 million followers around she and Offset’s new gigantic mansion in a tour that was reminiscent of MTV Cribs, just missing the furniture.

“We finally closed on our dream house,” Cardi said in the first of many videos. In her caption the Bronx native explained that she and Offset, one-third of the Migos rap group, had been house hunting for the last two years but were having a hard time agreeing on a home. A few weeks ago, the couple who’ve been married since 2017 told Vogue magazine that it was hard for them to settle on a place because Cardi’s family is in the New York area, and Offset is from Atlanta. Up until now, the “Clout” rappers have been splitting time between both places.

“It has been a roller roller coaster,” Cardi wrote. “Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good. We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!!” She went on to show fans the huge foyer that was lit up by a ceiling-high white Christmas tree. Cardi showed off the kitchen area and pantry while mentioning that now she was going to learn how to cook. The next video showed the back of the house with a massive pool and diving board that sat next to a fire pit. Offset mentioned that the house sat on 7 acres of land.

Next, they showed off their bedroom that had multiple walk-in closets and a laundry room off to the side. The master bathroom had a massive walk-in shower, french tub, and his-and-hers marble sinks. They went on to show off the basement, or what Offset deemed his “man cave,” and jokingly banned Cardi from going down there when he needs time to himself. The basement included a wine-cellar that Cardi said looked “real mother f**king rich.” They then showed fans their safe room that had a hidden door behind what looked to be a bookcase, although letting millions of people know where it is may not have been so safe. Next to the safe room sat an actual gun range portion of the house.

More bedrooms sat on the third floor that was surrounded by a balcony pathway that led to different rooms from the outside. Finally, Offset led us to their four-car garage, which he deemed his “playground.” Cardi promised to give fans more videos during the day time on Wednesday for Christmas day.

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset!