Damon Dash Says JAY-Z Robbed Him, He Did Me ‘Dirty’

Damon Dash says JAY-Z robbed him and left him high and dry.

With the fast-paced nature of the music industry, it’s no surprise when close friends turn into sworn enemies due to relationships, investments, egos, or self-preservation. What was once a union destined for unrivaled success, turned out to be a decades-old rivalry. Damon Dash is not your everyday music commentary but occasionally gives an interview or two. Dash did an interview with Big Boy’s The Neighborhood on REAL 92.3. As expected, he was asked about his current relationship with JAY-Z.

Hov and Dash have been at odds for about two decades. Damon Dash doesn’t hold back criticizing JAY’s business ventures. This interview was no different, where he said he will always consider the moves he made on him as dirty.

Dash feels JAY-Z’s departure from Roc-A-Fella was “dirty.” He was referring to the historic move to Def Jam back in 2004 when Hov became president of the iconic label, leaving Biggs and Dash in a tight spot. In another unexpected move, the rapper sold Rocawear to Iconix in 2007. Damon Dash also feels like the Roc Nation mogul orchestrated everything by getting him to sell off his stakes early.

It has not always been negative advocacy between the two. At times we see Dame strike a more inviting, unifying, and congratulatory tone. In a 2017 interview with Complex, Dash says he believes that the 4:44 rapper is his best student. He continued by heaping praise on his former business partner, saying “he listens” and delivers messages that “really counts.”