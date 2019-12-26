BlocBoy JB Calls Out Rappers Hooked On Drugs Amidst Juice WRLD’s Untimely Death

BlocBoy JB only sticks to weed, no drugs.

BlocBoy JB is one of the hip-hop artists at odds with law enforcement this year. 2019 has not been the rappers’ finest. Known for top collaborations with 21 Savage, Drake, and A$AP Rocky, the Shoot dance emcee has made an online disclosure. James Lee Baker engages with fans directly on his social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, he pointed out how he has never consumed Percs. He comically mentions that the only time he gets to use them is on Call of Duty. However, he proudly confesses to being an avid weed user. “Only Drug I do Is Weed.” He adds, “Been Dat Way N Gone Stay Like Dat Gotta Be Strong Minded.”

The revelation comes two weeks after Juice WRLD died from a drug overdose. Akademiks seems to have noticed the tweets, captioned them, and reshared on his Instagram post. It’s been remarkable how several artists have either quit pills altogether or changed their lifestyle habits since the incident. Never before have we seen several rappers come out and guide their fans to refrain from opioids.

Earlier this year, Tennessee authorities wanted the 23-year-old on multiple felony charges. The “Look Alive” sensation faced drug and weapon charges that saw him turn himself in. The rapper, who happens to be a convicted felon, was released on a $50,000 bond. At one point, the rapper took to IG, wondering if the police took him for a drug dealer after freezing his cards and confiscating his vehicles.

At the start of the year, Epic Games, the Fortnite makers, got his ire with their new release. He hit them with a lawsuit claiming that they stole a signature dance move from his “Shoot” music video and had it repurposed.

Niggas Be Like No More Percs I Haven’t Even Tried One Only Time I Get Percs Is On Call Of Duty — BlocBoy JB (@BlocBoy_JB) December 22, 2019

Only Drug I Do Is Weed — BlocBoy JB (@BlocBoy_JB) December 22, 2019