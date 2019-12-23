Lil Wayne Tributes Juice WRLD With A Prayer and A Blunt

Juice WRLD tragically lost his life earlier this month after a reported overdose at the Chicago Midway Airport. The hip-hop world is still in mourning as more artists continue to remember the 21-year-old rapper.

Lil Wayne shared a touching video to Instagram this weekend in which he says a short prayer for Juice. In the video, Wayne is inside his skateboarding compound, rolling a doobie as he bops to Juice WRLD’s platinum-selling single with Future, “Fine China” from their collaborative mixtape “Wrld on Drugs.” This was the first time Wayne was publicly acknowledging Juice WRLD’s death since the Chicago rapper passed away on December 8. In the caption, the Young Money frontman said, “Say less.”

The video garnered over a million views in the first day it was shared to Instagram. As Lil Tunechi used the bottom of his skateboard as a preparation table for the fattest blunt that I have ever seen, he paused for a moment to draw a cross over chest and say, “Rest in peace, Juice.” He sang along to the song in the background word for word before taking off on his skateboard and performing a few spinning tricks.

When he was alive, Juice WRLD name-dropped Lil Wayne of one of his favorite rappers of all time. In an interview with Complex, Juice was asked about Young Thug comparing him to Weezy in the early stages of his career. “Wayne is one of my favorite rappers. I have a very big appreciation and admiration of Lil Wayne. He changed the game when he came in the game,” Juice WRLD told the mag. “I still think to this day, when he was in his prime, prime, he was the best rapper alive. So, that means a lot.”

We hope Juice WRLD knows that Lil Wayne has the same respect and admiration for him and his work.