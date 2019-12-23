Kehlani Links With Keyshia Cole For Bay Area Collab “All Me”

Kehlani finally dropped her highly-anticipated collab with Keyshia Cole.

R&B star Kehlani just closed out the year by dropping a smash single alongside her fellow Bay Area native, Keyshia Cole. It’s been years since fans heard from Keyshia, an iconic songstress whose career blew up in the early 2000s, and Khelani began teasing the duet on social media last month. Ever since then, fans began literally begging the singer to release the track and even sparked the hashtag #DropTheSongKehlani. Listeners finally got their wish when “All Me” hit the airwaves Sunday, and by Monday morning, the collab had already entered the Top 10 of iTunes US charts.

“I’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped,” Kehlani said on Twitter Sunday. “I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is so incredible. i just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic shi*t.” The “Footsteps” singer has been gearing up to drop a new project, a follow up to While We Wait which came out in February of this year, but said “All Me” came about organically as she was overwhelmed by the response from fans. “this was accidental. this wasn’t my planned single,” she said. “this isnt a part of the roll out for my album… i put a snippet up & y’all made it viral. i’m putting it out because of y’all. thank you!!!!”

Keysha Cole was equally as hyped on social media and reposted all the love and positive feedback from fans who were promoting the record. The “Love” singer told her followers that she and Kehlani’s lyrics about loving hard and fighting for their partners all boiled down to their common roots. “It’s the Oakland in us,” Keyshia said.

Catch the new hit singer “All Me” by Kehlani and Keyshia Cole below.

It’s the Oakland in us??????? https://t.co/0Sybla4QCF — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) December 23, 2019

KEHLANI KNOWS THAT SONG IS A HIT #AllMe pic.twitter.com/RVAZQKqccy — ana STREAM ALL ME (@gratefulani) December 23, 2019

i’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped. i’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is so incredible. i just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic shit. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 22, 2019