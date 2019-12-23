Cardi B Drops Racks On A G-Wagon For Her Sister Hennessy Carolina’s Birthday

Cardi B is vying for sister of the year.

Hennessy is three years younger than her rapper older sibling and is quite a celebrity on social media. In 2018, she put her modeling hat on as she represented BooHoo’s new holiday fashion collection entitled Boohoo x Hennessy Carolina and is known for doing bomb make-up as Cardi B has demonstrated before. Hennessy, to whom Cardi B owes her moniker, today celebrates her 24th birthday, and the “I Like It” hitmaker made sure to spoil her younger version. Some people may be wondering what to buy their little sister, but Belcalis Almánzar is not that person!

The 27-year-old presented Hennessy with a brand new G Wagon! Showing off her new gift to her more than 6 million followers, the birthday girl posted a video of her walking outside to see the new vehicle in the street. Her excitement was audible as she kept screaming, “Oh my god!” If the squeals didn’t give it away, all the exclamation marks in the caption did.

“OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!!” she wrote alongside the clip. “BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!!!!!”

Hennessy followed it up with a set of pics that included the car’s interior. “Birthday morning,” she stated. “2020 g63 stronger than time edition. I’m in love.”

Cardi B also wrote a lovely tribute to her little sister that featured an adorable photo of the two of them as toddlers in 90s denim dungarees and a jean jacket, along with another of Hennessy looking fine in a skin-tight little black dress and diamond jewelry.

“Happy BIRTHDAY TO MY LITTLE SISTER @hennessycarolina !!!!!!! BEST AUNTIE ever !! #24,” wrote the Grammy Award winner, referencing her 1-year-old daughter with husband Offset, Kulture.