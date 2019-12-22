Popcaan Makes Dramatic Entrance At Unruly Fest Dressed Like An Astronaut

Some Dancehall fans are dubbing Popcaan “The Unruly Austronaut” after his dramatic appearance onto the Unruly Fest stage in the wee hours of Sunday morning, at the Goodyear Oval in St. Thomas, at what was a completely sold-out show.

The 31-year-old St. Thomas native performed suspended via a crane for several minutes before he was lowered to the stage, an entrance which Dancehall fans, after viewing clips of the melodrama which surfaced on social media early Sunday morning, say has contributed to Unruly Fest going down as the “show of the year.”

Some fans described Popcaan’s entrance at the show, which was staged by him as a charity event, as epic, and heaped praises on him for bringing glory to the so-called ‘Forgotten Parish.’

However, amid the praises, the suit which the superstar began his performance in, was as hot a topic as the spectacular entrance itself, as followers who watched the clips of his performance poked fun at the artiste. Some claimed they had no inkling why he would wear a “winter suit” in the sweltering Jamaican heat, and laughed to their heart’s content. Others questioned whether he was “going skiing” or was trying to lose weight.

“Popcaan, dress like him ago catch bees,” ravaz_blake said, and was promptly supported by another follower who remarked: “I was thinking the same thing….or him ago quarantine some ppl infected with ebola. Him just need some head gears.”

Another woman, Dancehall Fashion Police, joined in the fun, asking: “What is he wearing? Looks like he’s getting ready to go to outer space.”

The show featured a slew of other artistes, including Queen Ifrica, Agent Sasco, Bounty Killer, Protoje, Lila Ike, Capleton, Sizzla, D’Angel, Chronic Law. According to The Jamaica Observer, American Rapper- Casanova and Stylo G. were the special guest artistes at the event.

One commenter from St. Thomas, evoked some consternation from Downsound Entertainment executive Cordell’ Skatta’ Burrell after she said Unruly Fest had a superior line-up to the Reggae Sumfest show which was held in Montego Bay last summer.

“Listen this line up of artist was better than some of the Reggae Sumfest… So many artist and they are still coming thick and fast…. Poppy respect where respect is due. St Thomas is proud of you,” she declared.

In defense of Sumfest Skatta, countered: “two shows that’s doing a lot for the culture. Respect to Popcaan for bringing wonderful entertainment and opportunities to his home town. Love no division or separation.”