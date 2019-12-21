Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Shows Off Post Baby Body Slips Into Bathing Suit

Chris Brown’s baby mama Ammika Harris has a new role as mother — and she’s embracing all the changes that comes with it!

The model entered the new phase of her life on November 20th when she welcomed her son with Chris Brown into the world. Throughout the pregnancy, the couple had never confirmed that they were expecting — nor that they were even officially together! Despite the couple leaving a few clues for clever fans to pick up (like Breezy calling Ammika his “BM,” which stands for “baby mama”), it was a pleasant surprise when the newborn’s birth was finally confirmed. First came an Instagram selfie which the “No Guidance” singer captioned with the date “11-20-2019”, and later on, the new mom penned a message on Instagram to her just-born son.

Chris Brown revealed the baby’s Japanese-Native American fusion name as Aeko Catori a few weeks later and has been a doting father ever since, flooding our Instagram feeds with baby pics — not that we’re complaining! The snaps also featured Ammika, including one she took before she gave birth. Wearing leather underwear, the expectant mother covers her bust while exposing her growing stomach, which is draped with a blue lace veil.

Yesterday, Ammika Harris posted two photos of herself wearing a green bathing suit, with commenters declaring how beautiful and hot she looked.

She has now shared an intimate video about how her body has changed — both during and post-pregnancy — and the pressure she placed on herself to lose the weight she gained.

“At the beginning of my pregnancy, I weighed 108 lbs. By the end, I was 157 lbs. I was huge,” she wrote. “During my pregnancy, I said to myself, ‘I need to get back to my regular size ASAP. I would say, ‘I’ll give myself 2 weeks.’ I didn’t know what to expect after giving birth. Especially after a c-section. 2 weeks was impossible. Your body need time to recover, and you need to give your uterus time to shrink too. I’m now four weeks postpartum. This is my belly today. 2 more weeks until I can start working out again.”

We think she looks great!