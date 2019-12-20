Davido Shares North American Dates For ‘A Good Time Tour’ How To Get Tickets

Davido is getting ready to hit the road for the North American leg of his “A Good Time Tour.”

Nigerian pop sensation, Davido, is soon heading for a world tour to prompt up support for his November release, “A Good Time.” The North American segment of the tour starts in winter and stretches well into the spring of 2020. You can check out the poster shared on his IG account which clearly outlines all the stops. The album is an all-rounded build-up on 2016’s “Son of Mercy” by every count. The 17-track release has top guest features from icons like Popcaan, Summer Walker, Gunna, and others.

The producer-singer-songwriter drew inspiration for the new album on the rising popularity of the Nigerian pop sound. Having considered both the United States and Nigeria as home when growing up, he will pull some large crowds. The “Fall” hit-star considers the new project a celebration that culminates with the birth of his son. The albums cover art displays Davido alongside a sculpture of both his parents.

Back in 2012, he made his debut with Omo Baba Olowo. The album was adversely criticized for the lack of variety, a complaint he took constructively, and remedied on all new projects ever since. The release has a wide array of sonic undertones beneath his distinct vocals. Several international acts are enlisted, such as Summer Walker, the current R&B sensation. She adds her caramel vocals to lithe D&G very neatly. Gunna too kills it on the high energy tune, Big Picture, while other Nigerian acts like Zlatan, WurlD, and Naira Marley give it a powerful local appeal.

With the commercial success of Burna Boy, the Beyonce inspired Lion King Soundtrack, among other developments, 2019 is the right time to drop an Afro-Pop album. “A Good Time” has preceded Davido’s’ collaborations with Young Thug, Rae Scremmurd, Tinashe, and Meek Mill. What’s more, are recent reports that Kanye sampled Davido’s “If” on a yet to be released gospel track while Cardi might be working on the remix of “Fall.”

Tickets for the tour now available on Ticketmaster.